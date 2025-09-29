Two Killed, One Injured In Bahawalpur Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2025 | 10:03 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Two persons were killed and one sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near Shahi Wala
Road area of Bahawalpur, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Monday.
According to initial reports, a rashly driven car hit two motorcyclists passing through Shahi Wala Road
area of Bahawalpur. As a result, two persons died on the spot. A woman was also injured in the same incident.
The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. The police team also reached the spot and started investigation.
