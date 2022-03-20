Two killed, one injured in Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed and one injured in separate incidents in the jurisdiction of Cantt Police Station, said police on Sunday.

The first incident occurred on Darya Band road near new Qingqi Ada where unknown assailants opened fire and killed Mushtaq resident of CRBC.

The second incident was took place in Bannu Ada that unknown gunmen opened fire and killed Ada Manager Muhammad Zubair resident of Mianwali while a passenger Rasool Khan got injuries.

The police registered both cases and started investigation.