Two killed, one injured in Bannu firing incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Two people, including a child, were killed, and one person was injured on Monday in a firing incident in the Mandan area of Bannu.

According to a private news channel, the shooting occurred due to an old enmity.

The police reached the spot immediately after the incident was reported and shifted the injured person to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.