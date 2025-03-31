Two Killed, One Injured In Bannu Firing Incident
Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Two people, including a child, were killed, and one person was injured on Monday in a firing incident in the Mandan area of Bannu.
According to a private news channel, the shooting occurred due to an old enmity.
The police reached the spot immediately after the incident was reported and shifted the injured person to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Police have launched an investigation into the incident.
