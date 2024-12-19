Two killed, one injured in car-truck collision near Mangopeer

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Two persons were killed and one injured in a road accident that occurred near Mangopeer road of Karachi, tv channels

quoting Rescue sources reported on Thursday.

According to details, a rashly driven truck hit the four-wheeler on Mangopeer road, resulted in killing of two persons on the spot.

One person was also injured in the same incident.

Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.

Police also reached the spot and started investigation.