Two killed, one injured in collision of trailers in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Two people were killed and one got injured in a collision between two trailers at M-9 Karachi near Kathore on Saturday.

According to Rescue sources, the horrible road crash took place near Kathore at the Karachi Motorway, M-9, which resulted in fatalities of two and injuries to one, a private news channel reported.

The bodies and injured were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Police had registered a case and further investigation was underway.