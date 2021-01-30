UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed, One Injured In Collision Of Trailers In Karachi

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 11:20 AM

Two killed, one injured in collision of trailers in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Two people were killed and one got injured in a collision between two trailers at M-9 Karachi near Kathore on Saturday.

According to Rescue sources, the horrible road crash took place near Kathore at the Karachi Motorway, M-9, which resulted in fatalities of two and injuries to one, a private news channel reported.

The bodies and injured were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Police had registered a case and further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Martyrs Shaheed Motorway Road

Recent Stories

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Pakistani Foreign ..

8 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 30 January 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia postpones date for lifting travel res ..

10 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid: &quot;UAE will spare no effor ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed: UAE remains committed to workin ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.