Two Killed, One Injured In Collision Of Trailers In Karachi
Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Two people were killed and one got injured in a collision between two trailers at M-9 Karachi near Kathore on Saturday.
According to Rescue sources, the horrible road crash took place near Kathore at the Karachi Motorway, M-9, which resulted in fatalities of two and injuries to one, a private news channel reported.
The bodies and injured were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.
Police had registered a case and further investigation was underway.