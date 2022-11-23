UrduPoint.com

Two Killed, One Injured In Different Accidents

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2022 | 07:08 PM

Two killed, one injured in different accidents

Two persons were killed and another was injured in two different road accidents in the limits of Taxila Police station on Wednesday

WAH CANTT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed and another was injured in two different road accidents in the limits of Taxila Police station on Wednesday.

In the first incident, a trailer turned turtle after its driver lost control due to over speeding on Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway near Hakla rest area.

In the incident, Naqib Ullah succumbed to injuries on the spot while Aziz Ur Rehman was shifted to hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist was crushed to death by a speedy dumper on GT road near a by-pass in the limits of same police station.

Police sources said that Khurrum Shahzad was going on his motorcycle when a speedy dumper crushed him to death. The driver fled the scene in his vehicle.

The Taxila Police registered two separate cases and launched further investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Police Motorway Police Station Driver Road Vehicle Same Taxila

Recent Stories

Eden Housing fraud: Court disposes of bail plea of ..

Eden Housing fraud: Court disposes of bail plea of Murtaza Amjad

2 minutes ago
 NCSW organizes National Media Fellowship program

NCSW organizes National Media Fellowship program

2 minutes ago
 US envoy participates in community tree planting d ..

US envoy participates in community tree planting drive

5 minutes ago
 Scottish Leader Voices Disappointment, But Respect ..

Scottish Leader Voices Disappointment, But Respects UK Court's Ruling on Indepen ..

5 minutes ago
 KU organises training for capacity building, curri ..

KU organises training for capacity building, curriculum development

5 minutes ago
 KP Minister inaugurates electrification, gas proje ..

KP Minister inaugurates electrification, gas projects in Jalozai Housing scheme

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.