Two killed, one injured in different accidents

WAH CANTT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed and another was injured in two different road accidents in the limits of Taxila Police station on Wednesday.

In the first incident, a trailer turned turtle after its driver lost control due to over speeding on Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway near Hakla rest area.

In the incident, Naqib Ullah succumbed to injuries on the spot while Aziz Ur Rehman was shifted to hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist was crushed to death by a speedy dumper on GT road near a by-pass in the limits of same police station.

Police sources said that Khurrum Shahzad was going on his motorcycle when a speedy dumper crushed him to death. The driver fled the scene in his vehicle.

The Taxila Police registered two separate cases and launched further investigation.