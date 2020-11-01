UrduPoint.com
Two Killed, One Injured In Different Incidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 08:50 PM

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Two persons on Sunday were killed and an other received injuries in the district in different incidents .

The police said that a 24 years old Hammad Shabbair was riding motorcycle along with 23 years old friend Saddam Hussain when it rammed into tractor trolley coming from opposite direction.

In a result, Hammad died on the spot while Saddam was shifted to Rawalpindi due to his critical condition.

Meanwhile, a young man was killed after being hit by a train.

A Peshawar bound train hit a man near Faqeerabad in limits of Attock Saddar Police station.

 The man was walking on the railway track.

The police registered cases and started investigation.

