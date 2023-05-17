UrduPoint.com

Two Killed, One Injured In Firing Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Two killed, one injured in firing incident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Two persons were gunned down,while another injured in firing incident here near General bus stand Sargodha- Faisalabad road.

Satellite town police said here on Wednesday that Muhammad Ashiq (63), his son Muhammad Wasim (35) and their companion Muhammad Umair (39),all residents of Chak no.39 NB ,were traveling on car.

They stopped their vehicle near general store to buy some eatables,when some unidentified armed motorcyclists appeared and opened fire at them.

Consequently, Ashiq and Wasim died on the spot, while Umair sustained serious bullet injuries.

Police and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot, shifted the victims to civil hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Faisalabad Fire Police Road Vehicle Car Died Buy Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

The Perfect Blend of Style and Functionality: A Lo ..

The Perfect Blend of Style and Functionality: A Look into vivo's Smartphone Inno ..

13 minutes ago
 ECC approves over Rs5b for payment against import ..

ECC approves over Rs5b for payment against import of Urea fertilizer

1 hour ago
 Pakistan vows to promote peace, cooperation in its ..

Pakistan vows to promote peace, cooperation in its own and adjacent regions

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Norway on Constit ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Norway on Constitution Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.