Two killed, one injured in head-on bikes collision

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) A tragic road accident occurred near Bhaggi Kothi on Kabirwala-Sardarpur Road, where two men were killed after head-on collision between their motorcycles.

According to eyewitnesses, both motorcycles were being driven at high speed when they lost control and crashed into each other.

The impact was severe, leading to the instant deaths of 35-year-old Ajmal and 28-year-old Faisal. Another rider, identified as 27-year-old Majid, sustained serious injuries.

Rescue-1122 teams shifted the bodies and the injured to Civil Hospital Kabirwala for necessary medical treatment.

Police of the concerned jurisdictions were informed which started investigations to determine the exact circumstances of the accident.