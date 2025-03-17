Two Killed, One Injured In Karachi Traffic Accidents
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Two people were killed, and one person was injured on Monday in separate traffic accidents in Karachi.
According to private news channel and police sources, a motorcyclist lost his life, while another person sustained injuries after being struck by an unidentified vehicle near DHA City on the Super Highway.
In another incident near Korangi Coast Guard Chowrangi, a 17-year-old boy named Shehzad was killed when an unknown vehicle hit him.
The police reached the spots immediately after the incident was reported and investigating both accidents to identify the vehicles and hold the drivers accountable.
