Two Killed, One Injured In Katlang Firing
Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2024 | 02:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) At least two people were killed when unknown assailants fired at them in Anwar Khan Killay of Katlang Tehsil in Mardan District on Friday.
Police said the incident took place in the vicinity of Jabbar police station where two people identified as Sattar Khan and Afsar were killed by the firing of unknown assailants.
Another unknown man also sustained bullet injuries in the firing. The officials of Rescue 1122 shifted the dead and injured to DHQ Hospital.
Jabbar police have started an investigation into the incident after registering a case.
