Two killed, one injured in Khairpur traffic accident

KHAIRPUR, Jun 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed and another injured in an accident that took place near Ranpur area of Khairpur district of Sindh, Rescue sources reported on Saturday.

According to details, an Oil tanker was passing through Ranpur area when driver of the tanker hit the motorcycle due to over speed. As a result, two people died on the spot. The injured was taken to nearby hospital for medical treatment.