Two Killed, One Injured In Lahore Firing
Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2025 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Two persons were killed and another sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Batapur area
of Lahore, tv channels quoting police reported on Monday.
According to details, two groups opened fire to settle land dispute near Batapur area of Lahore.
As a result of
firing, two persons died on the spot while another sustained injuries in the same incident.
Those killed in the firing incident identified as Saif Aslam and Arsalan. The police team rushed to the site and
shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Further investigations are underway.
