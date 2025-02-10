Open Menu

Two Killed, One Injured In Lahore Firing

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Two killed, one injured in Lahore firing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Two persons were killed and another sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Batapur area

of Lahore, tv channels quoting police reported on Monday.

According to details, two groups opened fire to settle land dispute near Batapur area of Lahore.

As a result of

firing, two persons died on the spot while another sustained injuries in the same incident.

Those killed in the firing incident identified as Saif Aslam and Arsalan. The police team rushed to the site and

shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Further investigations are underway.

