Two killed, one injured in Lakki firing

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Two people were killed and another sustained serious injuries in a firing incident in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday.

Police said the incident occurred in Shah Hassain Khel area of the district where assailants opened fire at the rivals.

Two people were killed on the spot while another sustained bullet injuries. Those killed were identified as Matiullah and Farmanullah while the injured as Karamatullah.

The dead bodies and injured were shifted to Government City Hospital.