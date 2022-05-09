Two killed, one injured in Mardan

Two persons were killed and one injured in a clash occurred over wheat threshing between two groups at tehsil Katlang district Mardan, Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Monday

Soon after getting information of the incident at Mado Kankary village, the team of Rescue 1122 rushed to spot and shifted the injured and bodies to hospital.

The deceased were identified as Muhammad Hussain and his brother Shakil while Talib Shah got critical injuries.

The police also registered the case and started investigation.