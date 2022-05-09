UrduPoint.com

Two Killed, One Injured In Mardan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2022 | 06:52 PM

Two killed, one injured in Mardan

Two persons were killed and one injured in a clash occurred over wheat threshing between two groups at tehsil Katlang district Mardan, Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed and one injured in a clash occurred over wheat threshing between two groups at tehsil Katlang district Mardan, Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Monday.

Soon after getting information of the incident at Mado Kankary village, the team of Rescue 1122 rushed to spot and shifted the injured and bodies to hospital.

The deceased were identified as Muhammad Hussain and his brother Shakil while Talib Shah got critical injuries.

The police also registered the case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Police Mardan Rescue 1122 Wheat

Recent Stories

Islamia University of Bahawalpur establishes acade ..

Islamia University of Bahawalpur establishes academy to prepare students for com ..

1 minute ago
 Commissioner visits Bahawalpur-Hasilpur road, dire ..

Commissioner visits Bahawalpur-Hasilpur road, directs to remove encroachments

1 minute ago
 Budapest Refuses to Back Russian Oil Ban Until Hun ..

Budapest Refuses to Back Russian Oil Ban Until Hungary's Energy Concerns Address ..

1 minute ago
 Sonakshi's engagement rumours storm into social m ..

Sonakshi's engagement rumours storm into social media

2 hours ago
 Pakistan reports first case of Omicron sub-variant

Pakistan reports first case of Omicron sub-variant

2 hours ago
 Ashtar Ausaf Ali appointed as AGP

Ashtar Ausaf Ali appointed as AGP

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.