Two Killed, One Injured In Mastung Firing

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 09:40 PM

Unidentified armed persons on Thursday shot dead two persons and injured another near Killi Pirkano area of Mastung town

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Unidentified armed persons on Thursday shot dead two persons and injured another near Killi Pirkano area of Mastung town .

According to police, armed assailants opened fire at the victims near Killi Pirkano and fled from the scene.

As a result, two people died on the spot while one other sustained wounds.

The bodies of the deceased and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The identity of the victims and the reason of attack could not be ascertained so far.

The police registered a case and started investigation.

