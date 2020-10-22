Two Killed, One Injured In Mastung Firing
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 09:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Unidentified armed persons on Thursday shot dead two persons and injured another near Killi Pirkano area of Mastung town .
According to police, armed assailants opened fire at the victims near Killi Pirkano and fled from the scene.
As a result, two people died on the spot while one other sustained wounds.
The bodies of the deceased and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.
The identity of the victims and the reason of attack could not be ascertained so far.
The police registered a case and started investigation.