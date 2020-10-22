Two killed, one injured in Mastung firing

Unidentified armed persons on Thursday shot dead two persons and injured another near Killi Pirkano area of Mastung town

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Unidentified armed persons on Thursday shot dead two persons and injured another near Killi Pirkano area of Mastung town .

According to police, armed assailants opened fire at the victims near Killi Pirkano and fled from the scene.

As a result, two people died on the spot while one other sustained wounds.

The bodies of the deceased and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The identity of the victims and the reason of attack could not be ascertained so far.

The police registered a case and started investigation.