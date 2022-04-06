Two killed, one injured in Nowshera wall collapse

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed and one injured when wall of an under construction house fell in ASC colony Nowshera, said Rescue 1122 on Wednesday.

The rescue team rushed to the site of incident after getting the news and retrieved the injured.

The spokesman for Rescue 1122 said that two persons that were buried under the debris died on the spot while another sustained injuries.

The killed persons were identified as Akbar Umer (52) and Muhammad Umer (29) residents of Aman Garh and Haider Umer (26) got critical injuries. The injured, who was identified as Haider, was rushed to nearby hospital.