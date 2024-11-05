Two killed, one injured in Parachinar firing

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Two persons were killed and a woman sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Ochat area located near Lower Kuram, Parachinar, tv channels quoting police reported on Tuesday.

According to details, unidentified gunmen opened fire on two vehicles going towards Parachinar from Peshawar. As a result of firing, two persons died on the spot, while a woman sustained injuries in the same incident.

A police team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.

Police have cordoned off the area to trace the culprits behind this firing. However, no success was made so far till the filling

of this report.