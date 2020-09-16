UrduPoint.com
Two Killed, One Injured In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 seconds ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 09:21 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed and one seriously injured in a head-on collision between a speeding bus and motorbike near Marrir Chowk, Murree Road here on Wednesday.

Soon after the accident, the police and rescue teams reached on the spot.

According to the spokesman of Rescue 1122, the accident took place due to brake failure of high speed bus near Marrir Chowk Murree Road.

As a result, two died on the spot while one person was injured.

Rescue 1122 team shifted the bodies and injured to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH).

