Two Killed, One Injured In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 10:23 PM

Two killed, one injured in road accident

A woman and her teenager daughter were killed while their relative received injuries in a road traffic accident in the area of Sitiana police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :A woman and her teenager daughter were killed while their relative received injuries in a road traffic accident in the area of Sitiana police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Saturday that a speedy van hit a motorcycle near Sitiana Stop on Faisalabad Road.

As a result, Arshad Bibi (50) and her daughter Khizra (16) received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas Allah Ditta (40) was shifted to Allied Hospital in critical condition.

Receiving information, area police also reached at the spot and started investigationby taking bodies into custody.

