Two killed, one injured in road accident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Two men were killed while another sustained injuries when their car collided with another car here on Sunday.

According to the police, two young men Shahzaeb Shaikh s/o Tanveer Ahmed Shaikh r/o Kotri town of Jamshoro district and Mustafa Faraz s/o Faraz Ahmed Arain r/o Latifabad unit 6 Hyderabad traveling in that car were died on the spot.

The injured was identified as Afsar Khan s/o Ghulam Muhammad Khan r/o Kotri.

They were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

The police said the incident's FIR had not been lodged as yet.