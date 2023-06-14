Two killed, one injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Two persons were killed,while another sustained serious injuries in a road mishap in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that a speeding dumper truck hit a motorcycle near Nallaywala bridge late Tuesday night.

Consequently,Saqlain Ejaz (22) and Mani Abdul Ghafoor (25) residents of Chak 75-RB Lohkay received serious injuries and died on the spot,whereas 18-year-old Ahmad Khalid was shifted to Allied Hospital in critical condition.

The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation for arrest of the accused truck driver who managed to escape from the scene, he added.