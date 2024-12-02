Open Menu

Two Killed, One Injured In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2024 | 10:44 PM

Two women were killed, while a youth was seriously injured in a tragic road accident on Monday occurred near Minchinabad Railway Station in Bahawalnagar, where a tractor-trolley collided with a motorcycle

According to rescue sources, Sajida Bibi and Shahida Bibi lost their lives in the accident, while the injured youth was rushed to the civil hospital for immediate medical attention.

The driver of the tractor-trolley fled the scene, abandoning his vehicle. Police personnel arrived promptly and initiated legal proceedings into the incident.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident and to apprehend the fleeing driver.

