Open Menu

Two Killed, One Injured In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2024 | 11:06 PM

Two killed, one injured in road accident

At least two persons were killed and another sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near Gulbai area of Karachi, tv channels quoting rescue sources reported on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) At least two persons were killed and another sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near Gulbai area of Karachi, tv channels quoting rescue sources reported on Tuesday.

According to details, a rashly driven trailer hit the two wheeler near Gulbai area of Karachi.

As a result, a woman and her child died on the spot while a person was injured.

Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital. Police also reached the spot and started investigation.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Dead Police Died Road Accident SITE Women TV

Recent Stories

170 Pakistani pilgrims moved from Syria to Lebanon ..

170 Pakistani pilgrims moved from Syria to Lebanon as evacuation efforts intensi ..

1 minute ago
 District admin's efforts paid off as no dengue cas ..

District admin's efforts paid off as no dengue case reports in Islamabad

1 minute ago
 Around 350 Pakistani nationals including zaireen c ..

Around 350 Pakistani nationals including zaireen cross Syria-Lebanon border

1 minute ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senato ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs me ..

52 seconds ago
 NIBGE, SIAH ink agreement for local production of ..

NIBGE, SIAH ink agreement for local production of FMD vaccine

6 minutes ago
 NAB arrests CEO Afza Int'l City over multi-hundred ..

NAB arrests CEO Afza Int'l City over multi-hundred fraud case

6 minutes ago
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan stre ..

Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan stresses for strengthening US-Paki ..

6 minutes ago
 Business community’s problems to be solved on pr ..

Business community’s problems to be solved on priority basis: Sania Hameed

6 minutes ago
 Silk Road Culture Centre marks a new chapter in cu ..

Silk Road Culture Centre marks a new chapter in cultural exchange

56 seconds ago
 ATC directs police to produce Bushra Bibi, Gandapu ..

ATC directs police to produce Bushra Bibi, Gandapur after arrest

43 seconds ago
 SAARC delegation meets Commerce minister to streng ..

SAARC delegation meets Commerce minister to strengthen regional trade

45 seconds ago
 China will continue to be 'biggest engine' of worl ..

China will continue to be 'biggest engine' of world economic growth: President X ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan