Two Killed, One Injured In Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2024 | 11:06 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) At least two persons were killed and another sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near Gulbai area of Karachi, tv channels quoting rescue sources reported on Tuesday.
According to details, a rashly driven trailer hit the two wheeler near Gulbai area of Karachi.
As a result, a woman and her child died on the spot while a person was injured.
Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital. Police also reached the spot and started investigation.
