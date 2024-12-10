Two killed, one injured in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) At least two persons were killed and another sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near Gulbai area of Karachi, tv channels quoting rescue sources reported on Tuesday.

According to details, a rashly driven trailer hit the two wheeler near Gulbai area of Karachi.

As a result, a woman and her child died on the spot while a person was injured.

Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital. Police also reached the spot and started investigation.