Two Killed, One Injured In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 11:30 PM

Two killed, one injured in road accident

Okara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :At least two persons were killed while another sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred in Okara area, rescue sources reported on Saturday.

According to details, a rashly driven tractor-trolley hit the two wheeler in Deepalpur area of Okara, resulting in killing of a woman & her child riding on a bike.

The man identified as Kanan Khan was taken to hospital for treating injuries as he got severe injuries after felling on the road from the bike.

Those killed in this traffic mishap identified as Naseem Bibi & her child. The rescue team rushed to the site to shift the dead & injured to nearby hospital for necessary procedure. Further investigations were underway.

