Two killed, one injured in road accident Chitral

(@FahadShabbir)

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Two motorcyclists collided in Lower Chitral Syedabad, as a result of the accident, two persons were killed and one injured.

According to 1122, they provided first aid to the injured and shifted them to DHQ Hospital Darosh, but both persons lost their lives.

As a result of the accident three persons was injured in which one injured has been shifted to THQ Hospital Darosh.

One of the deceased belongs to Gang, Lower Chitral.

According to preliminary information, two motorcycles coming from the opposite direction collided.