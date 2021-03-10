Two killed, one injured in road accidents

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :At least two people died on Wednesday and one critically injured when two trucks collided at Hazara motorway near Shah Maqsood interchange.

According to the police , a Shahzor truck loaded with chicken heading towards Abbottabad struck another truck while overtaking owing to speeding resulting in two people died at the spot and one sustained critical injuries.

The dead were identified as 27 years old Amir and 29 years old Faizan while 25 years old Zafar injured. All three dead and injured belong to Sargodha.

Rescue 1122 shifted the dead bodies and injured to Trauma center Haripur where after initial treatment referred to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad in critical condition.