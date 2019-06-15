Two killed, one injured in road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Two persons were killed and another was seriously injured in a road accident here on Friday.

According to details, the incident took place, when a car collided with a truck at Hathala on Tank-Dera road in which car riders Sajid and Khalid Jan were killed on the spot and another was injured.

On getting information, the police reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies and injured to hospital.

