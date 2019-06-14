UrduPoint.com
Two Killed, One Injured In Road Mishap In DI Khan

Muhammad Irfan 16 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 08:23 PM

Two killed, one injured in road mishap in DI Khan

Two persons were killed and another was seriously injured in a road accident here on Friday

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Two persons were killed and another was seriously injured in a road accident here on Friday.

According to details, the incident took place, when a car collided with a truck at Hathala on Tank-Dera road in which car riders Sajid and Khalid Jan were killed on the spot and another was injured.

On getting information, the police reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies and injured to hospital.

