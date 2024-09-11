Two Killed, One Injured In Sarjani Traffic Accident
Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2024 | 08:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Two persons including a woman were killed in a traffic accident that took place near Sarjani area of Karachi, tv channels quoting rescue sources reported on Wednesday.
According to details, a rashly driven truck hit a car and motorcycle near Sarjani area of Karachi.
As a result, two persons including a woman died on the spot. One person was also injured in the same incident. The driver of the truck fled from the scene after hitting the car and motorbike.
Police reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.
Police have also started search operation to arrest the driver of the truck. No success was made so far till the filling of this report.
Meanwhile, a young man was injured in a firing incident that occurred in North Karachi area.
According to police, unknown outlaws opened fire and injured the man in North Karachi area.
Rescue team reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospital. Further investigations are underway.
Recent Stories
Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms
Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man held with drugs, pistol2 minutes ago
-
Missing boy reunited with parents2 minutes ago
-
Govt setting up 'Economic Zones' to boost business activity: Tanveer2 minutes ago
-
TMA chief officer honored for excellent service12 minutes ago
-
Punjab Govt to empower 3,077 Hazro Farmers with Kissan Cards12 minutes ago
-
Rehmat-ul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH ) conference in Dera12 minutes ago
-
1300 teaching, non-teaching staff to be recruited for TEVTA institutions: Ch Shafay Hussain22 minutes ago
-
District Administration Jhang reviews arrangements for 12th Rabiul Awal22 minutes ago
-
Rich tributes paid to Quaid-e-Azam on 76th death anniversary22 minutes ago
-
Mobile Registration Vans operational to facilitate BISP beneficiaries of remote areas32 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy, hot/humid weather experienced in Lahore32 minutes ago
-
IG reviews recruitment exam process at Police Lines41 minutes ago