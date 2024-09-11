Open Menu

Two Killed, One Injured In Sarjani Traffic Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Two killed, one injured in Sarjani traffic accident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Two persons including a woman were killed in a traffic accident that took place near Sarjani area of Karachi, tv channels quoting rescue sources reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a rashly driven truck hit a car and motorcycle near Sarjani area of Karachi.

As a result, two persons including a woman died on the spot. One person was also injured in the same incident. The driver of the truck fled from the scene after hitting the car and motorbike.

Police reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.

Police have also started search operation to arrest the driver of the truck. No success was made so far till the filling of this report.

Meanwhile, a young man was injured in a firing incident that occurred in North Karachi area.

According to police, unknown outlaws opened fire and injured the man in North Karachi area.

Rescue team reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospital. Further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Accident Injured Dead Firing Fire Police Driver Car Died Traffic Young Man Same Women TV From

Recent Stories

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of op ..

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition

2 hours ago
 Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economi ..

Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms

2 hours ago
 Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the ..

Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!

3 hours ago
 Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

7 hours ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

8 hours ago
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

11 hours ago
 Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

21 hours ago
 China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

1 day ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan