Two killed, one injured in Sehwan Sharif road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

SEHWAN SHARIF, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Two bike-riders were killed and another injured in a road accident on Wednesday near Jhankara Link Road, located in Sehwan Sharif, a historical city of Jamshoro district.

According to police, a rashly driven Coach carrying passengers hit a motorcycle passing through Jhankara Road. As a result, two persons died on the spot. However, other injured was taken to nearby hospital for medical treatment.