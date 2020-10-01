Two killed, one injured in separate incidents

At least two persons were killed and one injured in separate incidents, police said on Thursday

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :At least two persons were killed and one injured in separate incidents, police said on Thursday.

The first incident occurred in the limits of University Police Station on Taunsa road where two motorcycles collided with each other.

As a result, one person identified as Sajid Ali died on the spot while his friend received critical injuries. Police have arrested the other bike rider and registered a case against him.

Meanwhile a youth Noor Gul electrocuted during installation of solar plate on the roof of his shop situated on Ghala Mandi at Tijarat Ganj area. The team of Rescue1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the body to tehsil headquarters.