Two Killed, One Injured In Separate Road Accidents

Sun 29th November 2020 | 01:40 PM



SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :-:Two people were killed while another sustained injuries in separate road accidents here on Sunday.

Police said that Irfan Butt (43), resident of satellite town was riding a motorcycle on Sargodha-Faisalabad road when another motorbike collided with him. Irfan Butt died on the spot due to head injuries.

In another accident, Muhammad Ansar (24), resident of Dhokary village along with his friend Muhammad Imran was riding a motorcycle when a rashly-driven tractor-trolley hit the them near Dera Rajhgi. Ansar died on the spot while his friend sustained injuries.

Rescue team shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

Police have registered cases and started investigation.

