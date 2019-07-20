Two killed, one injured in separate road accidents in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) Two persons including a woman were killed while another sustained injuries in separate road accidents, in the percents of Shahnikdar and Jhaal Chakian police sations.

Police said on Saturday that Muhammad Amjad (34) resident of Shahnikdar town along with Muhammad Anwar was riding a motorcycle on Sillanwali-Jhammra road when a recklessly driven dumper truck hit them.

Muhammad Amjad died on the spot while the other one suffered injuries. The dumper driver fled away.

In another accident, a rashly driven motorcycle rickshaw hit to death a pedestrian Manzooran Bibi of Hyderabad Town at Jhal Chakian Morh and fled.

The injured was shifted to THQ hospital.

Police have registered cases.