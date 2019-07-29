Two killed, one injured in wall collapse in Sargodha

Two children were killed while another suffered injuries when a wall of their house collapsed in Sillanwali police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) -:Two children were killed while another suffered injuries when a wall of their house collapsed in Sillanwali police limits.

Police said on Monday that Muhammad Nasrullah resident of chak 134/NB tehsil Sillanwali along with his three children -- Husnain (12), Bilal (10) and Fayyaz (15) were sleeping at their outhouse Sunday night when due to wind and torrential rains,the dilapidated wall of outhouse fell down on them.

Consequently, Husnain and Bilal received serious injuries and died under the debris, while Fayyaz sustained injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured person to THQ hospital.