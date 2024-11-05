Two killed, one injured n Qila Abdullah firing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QILA ABDULLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Two persons were killed and another person sustained injuries in a firing incident that occurred near Qila Abdullah area of Balochistan, tv channels quoting police reported on Tuesday.

According to details, two persons lost their lives in a firing incident that was reported near Qila Abdullah, over domestic issue.

One person was also injured in the same firing incident. Police rushed to the site and started shifting the dead and injured to nearby hospital. Police are investigating the matter.