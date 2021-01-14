Two killed, one injured on road in muzaffargar

Two persons were killed, while another received severe injuries in a motorcycle-rickshaw collision near New tehsil complex, Kot Addu

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed, while another received severe injuries in a motorcycle-rickshaw collision near New tehsil complex, Kot Addu.

According to rescue sources, a motorcycle hit a rickshaw at high speed late last night and three persons sustained serious injuries.

Locals shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters hospital Kot Addu where two injured succumbed to their injuries. Another severely injured was referred to Nishtar hospital, Multan.

The deceased were identified as Arsalan and Bilal, residents of Dhoop Sari area,Muzaffargarh.