Two killed, one injured over a petty issue in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :At least two people were killed and another injured in a firing incident between two groups at village Jabbi of Sherwan Circle

Firing started when two groups of the village Jabbi exchanged harsh words on a petty matter.

Meanwhile, Sherwan police shifted the dead bodies to District Headquarters Hospital Abbottabad for medico-legal formalities.

The killed were identified as Aqeel son of Mana Khan and Zaitoon Bibi wife of Mahboob Khan while the injured was identified as Arj Bibi.