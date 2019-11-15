UrduPoint.com
Two Killed, One Injured Over A Petty Issue In Abbottabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 08:49 PM

Two killed, one injured over a petty issue in Abbottabad

At least two people were killed and another injured in a firing incident between two groups at village Jabbi of Sherwan Circle

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :At least two people were killed and another injured in a firing incident between two groups at village Jabbi of Sherwan Circle.

Firing started when two groups of the village Jabbi exchanged harsh words on a petty matter.

Meanwhile, Sherwan police shifted the dead bodies to District Headquarters Hospital Abbottabad for medico-legal formalities.

The killed were identified as Aqeel son of Mana Khan and Zaitoon Bibi wife of Mahboob Khan while the injured was identified as Arj Bibi.

