Two Killed, One Injured Over A Petty Issue In Abbottabad
Fri 15th November 2019 | 08:49 PM
At least two people were killed and another injured in a firing incident between two groups at village Jabbi of Sherwan Circle
Firing started when two groups of the village Jabbi exchanged harsh words on a petty matter.
Meanwhile, Sherwan police shifted the dead bodies to District Headquarters Hospital Abbottabad for medico-legal formalities.
The killed were identified as Aqeel son of Mana Khan and Zaitoon Bibi wife of Mahboob Khan while the injured was identified as Arj Bibi.