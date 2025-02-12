Two Killed, One Injured Over Family Feud In Karak
Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2025 | 01:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) A family feud led to the killing of two people in Salim Shah area of Karak district, police informed on Wednesday.
Police said, the shooting also left one person injured, who was immediately transferred to Takht Nusrati Hospital for medical treatment.
A case has been registered at Salim Shah Police Station on the complaint of the victims’ families against four suspects.
The suspects fled the scene after committing the crime, and efforts are underway to apprehend them.
Incidents of violence due to longstanding rivalries remain a serious concern in the Karak district.
APP/vak
