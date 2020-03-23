Two killed, one injured over land dispute in Hattar

Three armed attackers on Monday shot killed two persons, leaving other injured over old land dispute in the jurisdiction of Hattar Police Station

According to the police, Mahmood Sultan along with his brothers Abid Sultan and Majid Sultan were sitting at a local restaurant of village Gullu Hattar when their opponents as named Haq Nawaz, Waqas and Ahsan stormed their entry and opened indiscriminate firing after exchanging of harsh words.

As a result, Abid Sultan and Ehsan Elahi received number of bullets and died on the spot while Mahmood Sultan received bullet injuries.

The locals brought the dead and the injured to nearby hospital.

The attackers managed to flee away from the scene.

Police sent the bodies for postmortem.

Police have registered a case and started investigations.