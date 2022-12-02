Two killed, one injured over old dispute

Two persons were killed while another critically injured when two rival groups attacked each other over old enmity in Khurrum Gujjar area in the limits of Taxila Police station on Friday

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Two persons were killed while another critically injured when two rival groups attacked each other over old enmity in Khurrum Gujjar area in the limits of Taxila Police station on Friday.

According to the police sources, there was some old dispute between the two families living in the village located in the foothills of Margalla hills.

On Friday both parties attacked each other with different weapons resultantly 50 years old Nazakat from one group and 21 years old Basit were killed on the spot while Atif Nazeer was critically injured.

Later, the dead and injured were shifted to THQ hospital from where injured Atif was shifted to Rawalpindi due to his critical condition. Later the bodies of the victims were handed over to the heirs for burial after autopsy.

Police registered a case and launched further investigation.