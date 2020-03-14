Two killed, one injured over old enmity in DI Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed while another sustained injuries when two rival groups opened fire each other in village Budh within precincts of Saddar Police Station on Saturday.

According to police, Muhammad Abid was killed and another injured when they were attacked by their rivals.

Abid also retaliated the fire that killed of Khan Zaman of the other rival group on the spot.

Culprits managed to escape from the scene. Reason behind the killing was stated to be an old enmity. Police has registered cases and started conducting raids to arrest killers.