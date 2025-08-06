Two Killed, One Injured, Roof Collapse Incident In Lahore
Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Two people lost their lives and one was injured when the roof of a house under construction collapsed at Ladhar Bedian Road in Lahore on Wednesday.
According to a private news channel and rescue officials, the incident buried three people under the debris.
Rescue officials reached the spot immediately after the incident was reported and the injured person was pulled out and shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The bodies of the deceased have been handed over to their families.
