Two killed one other injured after truck hit with motorcycle

Two people were killed while one other was injured after a speedy truck hit with them near Khori- Muridke, Lahore

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st September, 2019) Two people were killed while one other was injured after a speedy truck hit with them near Khori- Muridke, Lahore.A man identified as Istikhar along with his younger brother Bilal and son Faraz was on his way to Muridke while riding a motorcycle no 3964 when near Khori, a speedy motorcycle hit with them.

As a result Bilal along with his nephew Faraz died on the spot while Isthikhar sustained serious injuries.Rescue 1122 reached the scene and shifted the dead and injured into nearby local hospital for medico-legal formalities and first aid.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.