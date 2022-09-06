UrduPoint.com

Two Killed, One Robber Arrested Injured

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2022 | 02:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Two alleged robbers were killed while one was arrested in injured condition after an exchange of firing with East police and one managed to escape.

According to an official, two alleged robbers identified as Sameer and Jasim were killed while Amjad was arrested in injured condition after an exchange of firing with police.

The accused had allegedly robbed a citizen, who had returned to the country from Turkey, coming from airport. The citizen complained on 15 helpline that some robbers in a silver vehicle deprived him of his three bags, Rs. 1500 and $800.

Upon his complaint, police responding swiftly set a picket where the said car was signaled to stop.

The accused resorted to indiscriminate firing on police and escaped from the picket but after being chased by police, the accused left their vehicle and tried to flee. During the action two of them were killed while one was arrested in injured condition.

The recovered vehicle's registration number was found to be fake. Two 9mm pistols and snatched goods were also recovered. Raids were being carried out to apprehend his other accomplice.

Further investigations were also underway.





