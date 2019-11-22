UrduPoint.com
Two Killed, Other Injured In Road Mishaps In Sargodha

Fri 22nd November 2019

Two persons were killed while another one injured in separate road accidents in Bhalwal and Darya Khan Police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Two persons were killed while another one injured in separate road accidents in Bhalwal and Darya Khan Police limits.

Police sources said here on Friday that Atta Rasool (35) resident of Godewala along with his was moving on a motorcycle on Mianwali road when another motorcyclist Khuda Bukhsh coming from opposite direction collided with them near Dulewala Adda as a result Atta Rasool died on the spot while the other injured.

In another accident, a speeding driven tractor trolley hit to death a motorcyclist Sulrtan Ali (55) of Buchha Kalan near Korre Kot and fled from the scene.

The injured was shifted to Tehsil HQ hospital.

Police have registered separate cases.

