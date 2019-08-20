UrduPoint.com
Two Killed, Other Three Injured In Separate Incidents In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 04:22 PM

Two killed, other three injured in separate incidents in Sargodha

Two persons were murdered, while three others sustained injuries in separate firing incidents here in Bhalwal and Dawood Khel police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Two persons were murdered, while three others sustained injuries in separate firing incidents here in Bhalwal and Dawood Khel police limits.

Police sources said on Tuesday that Iftikhar Ahmad, resident of Satellite Town, along with his companion Noor Muhammad, was travelling on Bhalwal-Sargodha road in a car when two armed persons riding a bike opened fire at the four-wheeler near Sultan Town.

Iftikhar died on the spot while the other got injured.

In another incident, accused Lal Mir of village Thatti Sharif Dawood Khel allegedly shot dead his opponent Muhammad Sajjad and injured his parents over some property dispute and fled.

The injured were shifted to hospitals, whereas police registered separate cases and started investigation.

