Two killed, other two injured in separate incidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Two persons were killed and other two injured in separate incidents of violence and road mishap occurred in different areas of the district, police said here on Saturday

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) : Two persons were killed and other two injured in separate incidents of violence and road mishap occurred in different areas of the district, police said here on Saturday.

First incident occurred within limits of Howaid Police Station, where unknown assailants shot dead a 55-year-old man and fled the scene.

In second incidents, a motorcyclist was killed and two injured in a motorcycle accident on Bannu-Miranshah road within precincts of Cantt. Police Station.