FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Two boys were shot dead over a dispute in Thikriwala police limits on Thursday.

The police said Farooq with his friend Sher Khan of Chak No 49-GB was going to fields when Liaquat with his accomplices opened fire on them who died on the spot.

The bodies were shifted to a hospital for a postmortem while a case has been registeredagainst the accused.