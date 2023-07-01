Open Menu

Two Killed Over Domestic Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Two killed over domestic dispute

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :A youth killed his brother and nephew over a domestic dispute in the area of Sadar Jaranwala police station.

A police spokesman said on Friday that Muhammad Asif of Chak No 68-GB had exchanged harsh words with his brother Muhammad Kashif over a domestic dispute.

Over this issue, Asif hit his brother Kashif with a stab and killed him on the spot.

Later, the accused also cut throat of three-year-old Abdullah and escaped.

Meanwhile, a special police team headed by SHO Sadar Jaranwala police station Mohsin Basrawas constituted which started investigation.

The police arrested the accused, Asif, after few hours of the double murder.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Jaranwala

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj sea ..

19 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Custodian of Two Holy Mos ..

UAE leaders congratulate Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on success of Hajj season

49 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Chile

2 hours ago
 UAE-Armenia relations are witnessing a new histori ..

UAE-Armenia relations are witnessing a new historical era: UAE Ambassador

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Independence Day

9 hours ago
 DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of ..

DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of determination at Senses

9 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2023

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

15 hours ago
 UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on deat ..

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Saud bin Abdullah

1 day ago
 Sports championships benchmark standard for gaugin ..

Sports championships benchmark standard for gauging athletes&#039; performance: ..

1 day ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

1 day ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan