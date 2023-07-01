Two Killed Over Domestic Dispute
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2023 | 12:00 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :A youth killed his brother and nephew over a domestic dispute in the area of Sadar Jaranwala police station.
A police spokesman said on Friday that Muhammad Asif of Chak No 68-GB had exchanged harsh words with his brother Muhammad Kashif over a domestic dispute.
Over this issue, Asif hit his brother Kashif with a stab and killed him on the spot.
Later, the accused also cut throat of three-year-old Abdullah and escaped.
Meanwhile, a special police team headed by SHO Sadar Jaranwala police station Mohsin Basrawas constituted which started investigation.
The police arrested the accused, Asif, after few hours of the double murder.